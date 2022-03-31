Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares intimate new pictures in tribute to her ‘soulmate till the end’

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has shared intimate new pictures of her late husband, calling him her “soulmate till the end”.

The heartbreaking new tribute came earlier today (March 31) on Instagram.

Tom‘s tragic death was announced by Kelsey on the social media site yesterday (March 30).

The Wanted singer died listening to Oasis song Live Forever and surrounded by family, friends and his bandmates.

Tom Parker’s death was announced by his wife yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

What did Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey share today?

Kelsey shared a selection of images posted by friends of the couple in tribute to Tom.

On some of them she added her own comments, calling Tom her “soulmate till the end”.

She shared a throwback picture of herself with Tom and a friend and called the singer her “angel boy”.

Kelsey also shared a picture of Tom with his two children – two-year-old Aurelia and Bodhi, one.

Tom Parker with his kids in a new post Kelsey shared (Credit: Instagram)

Grieving Kelsey also shared a post by actress Michelle Keegan.

Thanking her for her kind words, Kelsey told her: “Love you. You knew how our love was, so pure and honest. Soulmates until the end.”

Kelsey also paid tribute to her late husband, commenting on how many lives he changed.

Michelle Keegan sent a heartfelt message about Tom (Credit: Instagram)

She said: “This is Tom Parker everyone.

“He changed so many lives in such a small amount of time.

“Tom Parker I [bleep]ing love you,” Kelsey said.

She added: “Such a legend.”

When did Tom Parker die?

News of Tom’s death at the age of just 33 broke yesterday.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020 and given 18 months to live.

Tom underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy in a bid to extend his life.

Paying tribute to her husband as she announced his death, Kelsey said she was “forever proud” of Tom.

She added: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

