Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shared a sweet video as she reunited with their children following an appearance on Loose Women.

Kelsey appeared on the daytime show on Friday to open up about Tom’s devastating death.

Tom died in March at the age of 33 following a battle with a brain tumour.

After her appearance on the show, Kelsey shared the moment she was back with the couple’s two young children – Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

The video showed Kelsey walking out of her home to hug and kiss her children.

Little Aurelia is seen wrapping her arms around Kelsey while Bodhi was wandering around.

Kelsey wrote in the caption: “Thank you for all your lovely messages today.

Tom sadly died in March following a battle with a brain tumour (Credit: ITV)

“Not an easy interview but I’m proud I stayed strong, no tears.

“Thank you so much to the lovely ladies and the kind team at @loosewomen. Home to my babies in the sunshine.

“Happy weekend everyone.”

Fans gushed over the sweet moment as one person commented: “You are amazing Kels! I am sure that Tom is very proud of you.”

Another wrote: “You were so strong, what an inspirational woman. He would be proud of you.”

Kelsey opened up about Tom’s death on Loose Women yesterday (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “You are an absolute inspiration Kels!! The strength you continue to have for the kids throughout this heartache is unbelievable!!”

During her appearance on Loose Women, Kelsey opened up Aurelia’s heartbreaking question following Tom’s death.

She said: “When she gets with my mum she’ll be like to my mum, ‘So is daddy actually not coming back?'”

Kelsey also spoke about how she explained to Aurelia that her daddy had died.

She told the Loose Women stars: “On the Wednesday, when he did actually die, in the morning I was leaving to go to the hospice and I just said to her, ‘I’ve got to go to make sure the angels come and take daddy. The angels are going to collect him.’

“Which is a really hard conversation. The next day I woke up and I had to tell her her dad’s dead.

“This is the advice I got – to be honest. I said, ‘Dad’s dead and he’s not coming back.’ So she’s still trying to digest that.”

