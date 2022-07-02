Tom Parker on This Morning and Kelsey Parker on Lorraine
News

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey marks ‘two big milestones’ as she admits ‘life is cruel’

Tom tragically died earlier this year of brain cancer

By Entertainment Daily

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker has marked two big milestones with her children after the tragic death of her husband.

The widowed mum-of-two shared an emotional update to her Instagram followers admitting “life is cruel”.

Sharing a video of late The Wanted star Tom and their daughter, she penned a touching message.

Kelsey wrote: “Well my baby girl is 3 and it’s been 3 months since we lost Tom – two big milestones.

“Three years with our amazing Rae has absolutely flown by but I can’t remember life without her here.

“Three months without Tom has felt like a lifetime but yet it feels like only yesterday he was here with me.

“Life is cruel and amazing, hard, yet magical and everything in between.

“Happy Birthday baby girl, may all your wishes comes true.”

Tom Parker death

The Wanted member Tom died at the age of 33 in March this year after battling a stage four glioblastoma brain tumour.

His bandmate and close pal Max George issued a heartbreaking tribute following the funeral in April.

He wrote: “Good night beautiful boy. I will always think of you.

“Thanks for making my life so much better than I could ever have hoped for. Carrying you was an honour.

Tom Parker looks at Kelsey during This Morning interview
Tom died in March aged 33 (Credit: ITV)

“You have carried me so many times over the last 12 years. I love you Tom. See you up there brother.”

Tom and Kelsey were childhood sweethearts, meeting when they were teenagers – before he found fame.

The couple went on to marry in 2018 and had two children together – Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, one.

Kelsey recently revealed plans to turn Tom’s ashes into jewellery for their children.

She told OK! magazine: “It will be something really special the kids can have and it will be given to them at a certain time, but I don’t know when yet.”

