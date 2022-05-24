Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares heartbreaking message as she marks ‘first’ without him

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, shared a heartbreaking message on her Instagram yesterday (Monday, May 23) as she marked a “first” without him.

Kelsey attended her first wedding without Tom over the weekend – and her followers quickly showed their support for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey 💋 Parker (@being_kelsey)

Tom Parker widow

Tom’s widow, Kelsey, took to Instagram yesterday to share a heartbreaking message with her followers.

In a post for her 311k followers to see, Kelsey spoke about a “first” she marked without Tom by her side.

In the post, Kelsey can be seen raising a glass from her seat at a wedding. The chair next to her is empty. “For Tom” is written on the back of it.

Read more: Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals she’s using healing crystals after ‘signs’ from late singer

“The year of firsts,” Kelsey captioned the post. “My first wedding without my love.”

“I knew this was going to be the toughest weekend and I knew my head would be all over the place,” she continued.

“This weekend for me was so bittersweet, I was watching my best friend marry the love of her life yet 7 weeks ago I lost mine.”

Kelsey opened up about being without Tom (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Hardwick on Instagram

She continued with her lengthy caption, speaking about how Tom is still watching over her.

“The thing about death is that even though I have suffered the most traumatic experience the world keeps turning,” she said.

“The sun keeps shining and I know Tom was watching over me especially when the sun was beaming on us all day.”

Kelsey went on to say she had enjoyed the wedding day, despite her emotions being all over the place.

She said: “There were moments when my heart would ache, moments when the tears wouldn’t stop rolling down my face, and moments where I laughed until my belly hurt.

“In this crazy world – Life is for living.”

Kelsey’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Over a thousand of Kelsey’s followers took to the comment section to show their support.

“Love you darling, he was there with us,” one of her followers said.

“He would have been right there with you Kels, you’re so strong. Love you,” another wrote.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

“Love you beyond! He deffo was there with us and he’s beyond proud of you as we all are! You are inspirational!!!” a third commented.

“He would want nothing more than for you to be the life and soul of the party,” another said.

“You are an utter inspiration. No other way of putting it,” a fifth wrote.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.