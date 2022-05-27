Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey makes heartbreaking confession about daughter following his death

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, made a heartbreaking confession about their daughter following his death.

Kelsey made the devastating revelation on her Instagram story earlier today (Friday, May 27).

Kelsey’s heartbreaking Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

Tom Parker widow

Earlier today, Tom’s widow, Kelsey, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking confession with her 334k followers.

Kelsey revealed that ever since Tom passed away, her daughter, Aurelia, “hates” her leaving.

Kelsey uploaded a short video of her little girl to her Instagram story this morning.

In the video, which is filmed from Kelsey’s car, Aurelia can be seen in the front room window, waving and blowing kisses to her mum.

“Since we lost Tom she hates me leaving,” Kelsey captioned the story.

“Rae you break my god damn heart [broken heart emoji] (in Toms accent),” she continued.

Kelsey on Instagram

This isn’t the only heartbreaking Instagram post Kelsey has uploaded recently.

On Monday, Kelsey took to social media to share a “first” she experienced over the weekend.

The 32-year-old went to a wedding over the weekend – her first without Tom by her side.

Kelsey uploaded a picture of herself at the wedding, raising a glass. An empty seat with ‘For Tom’ is next to her.

She described the experience as “bittersweet”, but spoke about how she knows Tom was watching over her.

“There were moments when my heart would ache, moments when the tears wouldnt stop rolling down my face and moments where I laughed until my belly hurt. In this crazy world – Life is for living,” she captioned the snap.

Tom’s book is out now (Credit: ITV)

Tom Parker book

In other news, Tom’s autobiography – Tom Parker: Hope – was released this week. The book documents Tom’s life and his battle with cancer.

Kelsey spoke about the new book in her Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, May 26).

The post shows Kelsey being interviewed by Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast about the book.

“Tom’s book ‘Hope’ is officially out today. I am so proud of this book, knowing what he was going through when he worked on it,” she captioned the snap.

“It gave him focus and purpose and we are now on our way to a no1 best selling book thanks to all of your support.”

“And his legacy lives on! You should be so proud of yourself, you’re incredible,” one of her followers commented.

