Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals she’s using healing crystals after ‘signs’ from late singer

The widow of Tom Parker, Kelsey, has revealed she’s using healing crystals on Instagram following his death.

Kelsey was left devastated when her husband The Wanted singer Tom died in March at the age of 33 following his battle with a brain tumour.

On Thursday, Kelsey shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing what appears to be crystals and angel wings.

Kelsey seems to have bought healing crystals following Tom’s death (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Tom Parker widow Kelsey

Kelsey shared the picture of a couple of crystals and small pink angel wings.

Read more: Tom Parker credits Ed Sheeran in book after musician helped pay for his cancer treatment

The post also included a card which read: “Fluorite healing crystals.”

Kelsey also tagged celebrity psychic medium Chloe Smith, who has worked with the likes of Maura Higgins and Adam Thomas.

Kelsey lost her husband Tom in March (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Kelsey opened up about receiving “signs” from Tom.

She said during an interview on Loose Women earlier this month: “He has given me so many signs… car alarms go off at 4 in the morning.

“I’m like, ‘Not 4 in the morning, Tom.’ I do talk to him and that’s a release as well. I can feel him there.”

Meanwhile, during the same chat, Kelsey opened up about telling their two young children their daddy had died.

Kelsey recently said she’s been getting ‘signs’ from Tom (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I’ve been really, really honest. I’ve taken advice.

“Bodhi is only 19 months so he has no clue. But even the journey with Aurelia was really hard because when Tom went into the hospice, she was really confused.”

Kelsey added: “On the Wednesday, when he did actually die, in the morning I was leaving to go to the hospice and I just said to her, ‘I’ve got to go to make sure the angels come and take daddy. The angels are going to collect him.’

“Which is a really hard conversation. The next day I woke up and I had to tell her her dad’s dead.”

Tom passed away on March 30 following his battle with a brain tumour.

At the time, Kelsey released a heartbreaking statement.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: James and Maeva ENGAGED weeks after he turned down her marriage proposal

She said: “Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.