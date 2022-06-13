Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shares ‘bittersweet’ news with fans: ‘Will be so strange for me’

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has shared a “bittersweet” update with his fans.

Tom’s autobiography – Tom Parker: Hope – recently hit the shelves. It’s quickly become a major success for the late star.

The book documents Tom’s life and his battle with cancer, and Kelsey took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

However, alongside a sweet message about the book’s success, Kelsey touched on something heartbreaking.

She revealed that she had been invited to the Global Summertime Ball at the weekend, and was excited to attend.

Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey, reveals bittersweet moment

“My boy is still the number one Sunday Times best seller. Today I’m off to the @global summertime ball,” she said.

However, despite looking forward to a fun day out, Kelsey confessed that Tom’s absence was well and truly being felt.

“This is so bittersweet for me, every time I’ve ever been Tom has always performed on the stage,” continued.

“It will be so strange for me but will 100% be having a drink and a dance just like you would Tommy boy,” she added. “Positive Parkers Forever.”

33-year-old Tom lost his 18-month battle with brain cancer in March.

At the time, Kelsey revealed to fans that the beloved singer “was in no pain” when he died.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the mum-of- two added that his last moments alive were even “romantic”.

“I just wanted that time with him,” she said. “It was romantic, even then. Yes, we were in a hospice, but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.

“He was always so romantic, loving and caring, and absolutely worshipped the ground I walked on.”

Tom and Kelsey met when they were teenagers, before the singer found fame, and went on to marry and have two children together.

Aurelia is two and their son Bodhi is one.

