Tom Parker sends ‘message from Daddy’ to his daughter, reveals widow Kelsey

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has shared a heartbreaking message from their daughter.

Mum Kelsey shared a snap of two-year-old daughter Aurelia holding a white feather as she said “Daddy came to see us at work”.

Tom Parker sent a white feather to his daughter, his wife Kelsey has revealed (Credit: Instagram)

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died last month after losing his battle with brain cancer.

He was just 33.

Kelsey recently announced the family would be holding a “private celebration of life” for Tom.

To happen later this month, Kelsey invited fans and friends of the singer to join and pay their respects.

She wrote: “Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am.

Tom Parker funeral arrangements revealed by wife Kelsey

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.”

She added: “You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey.”

Tom’s fans took to the comment section of Kelsey’s Instagram post.

“Thinking of you every day Kelsey,” one wrote.

“You are an absolute beacon of light. I just know that you feel Tom’s love wrapped around you every single day,” another said.

“Tom deserves a wonderful send off , a beautiful soul gone way too soon.

“Thinking of you and his family and friends,” a third commented.

“Most genuine and loveliest women ever. Thank you for this Kelsey,” another wrote.

“Kelsey. You are beyond incredible. There are no words for your strength. Thank you,” a fifth said.

