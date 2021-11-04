Tom Parker was left in tears when doctors gave him the latest update on his brain tumour.

The Wanted singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

At the time, he was told that it was inoperable and “terminal”.

However, things have taken a turn in recent months and now Tom has shared some incredible news with fans.

Tom took to Twitter to share a photo of himself, wife Kelsey Hardwick and their children.

Alongside the smiley snap, Tom wrote that he had “tears in his eyes” while making the post.

He said: “I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control.

“We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE.

“Such a mix of emotions. We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so into this journey.

He added: “Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months!”

Fans rushed to share their congratulations, with one saying: “Sat here crying with happiness keep going and keep making huge changes in society and great memories with the boys.”

A second replied: “Great news Tom, my last one is also stable I think we were diagnosed more or less at the same time. Let’s keep them on their toes!”

“This is the best news so so pleased for you all! You have an amazingly positive attitude, which is an inspiration,” said a third.

While a fourth added: “What wonderful news! Fingers crossed I get the same news in a few weeks time, celebrate and enjoy Tom you bloody deserve it!”

