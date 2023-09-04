Kelsey Parker makes heartbreaking confession over ‘another unwanted change’ in her life: ‘I’m a bit angry’

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker, has made a heartbreaking confession over ‘another unwanted change’ in her life.

Mum-of-two Kelsey shared her upset on Instagram this morning (Monday September 4) as she opened up about a family milestone.

But she admitted some frustration that left her feeling “unsure” about the future as she geared up for her four-year-old daughter’s first day at school.

Tom Parker passed away following a battle with brain cancer in March 2022 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Kelsey Parker news

Kelsey made her feelings clear in the lengthy caption for a collection of snaps on Insta.

One image showed her looking to the side while sitting on the stairs and wearing a T shirt bearing a message about ‘bad days’ on it.

The second showed three hearts with the words: “Be brave. Be strong. Be fearless.”

And third image in the carousal bore the words “be brave” in capital letters.

‘So proud’

Expressing her excitement over what was come for her daughter, Kelsey wrote: “Big day today. I’m so excited for Rae, she’s been ready for school for the last two years.

“I’m so proud of just how ready she is – confident, aware, happy and inquisitive. I just know that my little sponge is gonna soak up everything she learns and I can’t wait for her to share it with the world (and me at bedtime every night).”

However, Kelsey also admitted to mixed emotions.

Kelsey Parker: ‘I’m so excited for Rae’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Really missing Tom today’

She went on: “Really missing Tom today. Not even sure it’s sadness today. If I’m honest I’m a bit angry. Had a bit of news over the weekend of another unwanted change in my life and I feel scared and unsure of the future again.”

Had a bit of news over the weekend of another unwanted change in my life.

Kelsey continued: “I’m being dramatic, it’s nothing big and I know this feeling will pass. I’ve come this far, I’m not about to give up now!”

She also reasoned: “I am a little tired of every joyous moment having that little dark cloud. But I’m going to the NTAs tomorrow so I’m sure a little glam will lift my spirits! I know I’m so lucky to be continuing these lovely events with amazing people that Tom introduced me to. Just wish he was coming with me.”

Best wishes for Rae’s first day and hope the NTAs help bring a smile to Kelsey.

