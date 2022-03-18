Tom Parker hailed a ‘true hero’ after devastating downturn in his health

Tom Parker, who is undergoing a health battle with cancer, has been hailed a “true hero”.

He was praised by The Wanted bandmate Max George as the group concluded their tour.

Tom, 33, has been joining his fellow band members on stage during gigs across the country.

And before they performed last night (Thursday March 17) in Liverpool, Max commended his pal for being involved.

Tom Parker was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma in October 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Max George tribute to Tom Parker

Sharing a black and white image of them both with his Instagram followers, Max noted he looks forward to them doing it all again.

Paying tribute, Max captioned the pic: “It’s been an epic few weeks. One last show, my boy.

“You are a true hero mate. Can’t wait for the next tour with you…”

Fans praise Tom Parker as an ‘inspiration’ amid health battle

Many fans were excited about Max’s hint that the band could be planning to go on tour again.

But several more focused on his words about Tom.

“What a fighter our Tom is, a true inspiration, we love you Tom Parker,” one fan commented on the snap.

Tom is such an inspiration to many people!

“We are so proud of you Tom!” echoed another devoted supporter.

And a third agreed: “You boys always look so happy when you’re around each other.

“Tom is such an inspiration to many people! Love you so, so much.”

Kelsey and Tom shared an image of their daughter with her dad on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘You did it’

Following last night’s post, Max uploaded further shots today (Friday March 18), congratulating Tom once again.

One image showed Tom sitting on a throne on stage with his bandmates.

He has recently used a wheelchair as he continues to fight against an inoperable brain tumour.

Max dedicated his thoughts to Tom: “We did it. @tomparkerofficial YOU did it!

“All I can say in words is thank you for making such beautiful memories over the last few weeks.”

Going by his wife Kelsey’s Instagram, dad-of-two Tom also had support in the audience from his young daughter Aurelia.

Tom was unable to make the first dates of the tour in Glasgow, Newcastle and Leeds at the start of the month as he was in Spain receiving treatment.

