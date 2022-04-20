How fans can watch Tom Parker’s funeral today as crowds expected to line the streets outside service

The funeral of Tom Parker will take place today as fans have been invited to gather outside the church to pay their respects.

The Wanted singer Tom died on March 30 at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

Tom’s wife Kelsey confirmed his funeral would take place on Wednesday, April 20, as family and friends gather to attend the private service.

However, Kelsey said fans are welcome to gather outside the church where the service will be relayed on screens.

Tom’s funeral takes place in London today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Tom Parker’s funeral?

The funeral service will take place in Queensway, Petts Wood, in southeast London on Wednesday.

Last week, Tom’s wife Kelsey shared the details of the funeral on her Instagram and invited fans to gather the streets outside from 10am.

She said it would be “beautiful” to have everyone “line the route” as they head to the private service.

How can fans watch Tom Parker’s funeral?

Kelsey explained that the service will be relayed on screens outside the church.

She said: “We know that you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Tom’s wife Kelsey invited fans to gather outside the church to pay their respects (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Many fans said they’ll be keeping Kelsey and the family in their thoughts on Wednesday.

One person commented: “I can’t unfortunately be there but I’ll be there in spirit and light a candle for our Tom.”

Another wrote: “I won’t be able to go as it’s too far but you will all be in my thoughts and prayers.”

A third added: “I and I know hundreds of others will be there in spirit Kelsey.

“We will be thinking of him, your family and his friends all day.”

Tom sadly died last month following a battle with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Tom Parker’s death

Last month, Kelsey confirmed Tom had passed away with his family by his side.

She added in a heartbreaking post: “Tom was the centre of our world…

“…and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support…

“…and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

