Tom Parker flooded with support after asking fans to ‘pray for him’ amid cancer battle

Tom Parker has been flooded with support from fans amid his cancer battle.

The Wanted singer called for help on social media last night (February 2), alongside a heartwarming photo of himself and wife Kelsey.

In the caption, Tom urged fans to “light a candle and say a prayer for me”.

Tom Parker asks fans to ‘pray for him’ during his cancer battle

Tom, who is battling inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma, has been undergoing treatment for his condition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer turned to fans for their support.

Alongside a photo, the 33-year-old wrote: “Calling all my amazing followers. I would love for you all to get involved tonight and light a candle and say a prayer for me.

Let’s all heal together

“It’s a new moon and supreme number 02.02.22. It’s a powerful day to manifest with the universe. So let’s all heal together.”

In addition, Tom shared: “At 6pm I would love everyone to light a candle and say this out loud.

“I let go of what no longer serves me for the highest good and in divine order. All that I am and all that I will ever be! May I be strong. May my body return to health and completely free from disease.

Tom Parker turned to fans for support amid his cancer battle (Credit: BBC)

“I call on angels, guides and ancestors to help support me in this healing journey. Please awaken my heart and mind to give me the power, strength and healing that I need on this journey to complete health.

“May my family be adorned with the love and strength that they need to enable them to support me too. I am supporting myself with love and light! And surrounding myself with joy and positivity.”

Tom flooded with support

Tom’s celebrity friends were quick to share their support.

Harry Redknapp wrote: “Me and Sandra will be lighting our candle. Sending all our prayers.”

Sarah Jane Crawford added: “Wow!!!! I’m ON that.”

Meanwhile, fans of the musician also sent their well wishes.

Kelsey has supported Tom throughout his cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

“100% will be there praying for you,” one shared.

A second posted: “Sending you good vibes. Count on my prayers.”

In addition, Tom and Kelsey also reposted dozens of candle photos to their story.

Tom’s cancer journey

The singer revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

At the time, he was told that it was inoperable and “terminal”.

Following six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions, Tom explained that his brain tumour is now “under control”.

Appearing on Loose Women, he shared: “Stable, yeah! It’s pretty unheard of at this point. Really over the moon and very grateful.”

