Tom Parker’s heartbreaking question about ‘life after death’ ahead of cancer battle

Tom Parker ‘s heartbreaking question about “life after death” has been revealed following his passing after a battle with cancer.

Tom died yesterday (Wednesday, March 30). He was 33 years old.

Tom Parker died yesterday aged 33 after battling brain cancer (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s heartbreaking question

A heartbreaking admission made by Tom 12 years ago has resurfaced following his tragic death yesterday.

Back in 2010, Tom asked a question many want an answer to – is there life after death?

Tom’s haunting question was asked in an autobiography about his band, The Wanted, that came out 12 years ago.

In a section dedicated to answering fans’ questions, Tom was asked: “If you were granted the answer to any one question in the universe, what would you ask?”

Tom then answered: “Is there life after death?”

Another admission made by the star was that his motto was “live by the sword, die by the sword”.

Tom Parker dies after cancer battle

It was announced yesterday that Tom had tragically passed away aged 33.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, an inoperable, incurable brain tumour.

His death was announced yesterday evening by his wife, Kelsey, with whom he had two children. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Kelsey paid tribute to her husband.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she wrote.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

She then thanked everyone for their support through his battle with cancer.

“He fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she said.

Tom’s bandmates were at his side when he died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Parker’s final moments revealed after devastating cancer battle

Details of Tom’s final moments have since been revealed by a friend of the star.

They revealed to The Sun that the star had passed away with his bandmates – Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, and Nathan Sykes – by his side. His family were there too.

The source revealed that Tom passed with Oasis’ Live Forever playing, a song that summed him up “perfectly”.

“You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis’ Live Forever sums him up perfectly – he was a rockstar and that’s how he wants to be remembered,” the source said.

“It’s a real anthem to strength and defiance and some of the lyrics really speak to his struggle,” they continued.

“Like the track says, Tom really will live forever in his children, his fans and his music.”

