Tom Parker speaking to camera. Kelsey Hardwick and Tom Parker posing for pictures at red carpet event.
Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey’s emotional admission about having more children

Tom recently returned to the UK following cancer treatment in Spain

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Tom Parker and his wife, Kelsey, have always looked to the future positively, despite his ongoing battle with cancer.

Kelsey previously opened up about having more children together, saying she would love to have four kids.

Tom Parker and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, posing for photos on a red carpet event
Tom and Kelsey have two kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Parker cancer battle

Back in 2020, The Wanted singer Tom revealed that he had been diagnosed with grade 4 Glioblastoma – an incurable, inoperable brain tumour.

Glioblastoma has an average survival rate of 12 to 18 months.

The 33-year-old recently returned from Spain – where he was receiving treatment – to perform with The Wanted last week.

Read more: The Wanted star Tom Parker pictured in wheelchair as he continues cancer battle

Last year, during an interview with The Sun, Tom’s wife Kelsey opened up about having more children with the singer.

What did Kelsey say about Tom Parker and his cancer battle?

Tom Parker and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, smiling for the camera in 2019 - prior to Tom's cancer battle
Tom and Kelsey have been married since 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, Kelsey explained how they found out about Tom’s cancer when she was pregnant with their second child, Bodhi.

She revealed that when she first had Bodhi, Tom tried to be there, but due to his cancer, he didn’t have the energy to be as full-on as he wanted to be.

“It was tough as he was utterly drained and used to say to me, ‘I can’t be their dad and I just want to be a dad’. It really upset him. He’s determined to see them grow up. We have never talked about the prospect of him dying — we just can’t go there,” she said at the time.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick on This Morning
Tom and Kelsey could have another baby (Credit: ITV)

Could Tom and Kelsey welcome baby number three?

Speaking in September 2021, Kelsey also revealed she would love to have more children with Tom.

Read more: Tom Parker returns from cancer treatment as he reunites with kids in sweet moment 

“I’ve always wanted four children so I think we’ll try again in a year or two,” she said.

“The kids have been a saving grace for us during this time. They are our reason to get up and face every day.”

