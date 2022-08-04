Max George shares poignant tattoo tribute to Tom Parker on late singer’s birthday

Max George shared a heartbreaking tribute to Tom Parker on what would’ve been his birthday today (Thursday, August 4).

Back in March, The Wanted star Tom sadly passed away after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Today would have marked his 34th birthday.

To mark the day, as well as paying tribute to his life, Max decided to get a tattoo in Tom’s memory.

Max and Tom were close friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max George’s tattoo tribute to Tom Parker

The 33-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to share some snaps of the tattoo with his 334k followers.

The tattoo is just below his collarbone and reads “04.08.1988” – Tom’s birth date.

“04.08.1988,” he captioned the post. “Happy Birthday brother… You’re always with me.”

Fans react to Max George’s tribute

A large number of Max’s fans and followers took to the comments section to gush over Max’s tribute to Tom.

“Lovely tribute to Tom, he would have loved that,” one follower wrote.

“Oh Max, I love this. Close to your heart but your angel on your shoulder. Happy birthday Tommy,” another said.

“So beautiful, he would absolutely love that. Thinking of you and sending lots of love,” a third commented.

“With you always! Such a special tattoo. Sending so much love to you all today,” another wrote.

“So special, sending so much love,” a fifth said.

Kelsey paid tribute to Tom recently too (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey pays tribute to Tom

Max’s tribute to his late friend comes not long after Tom’s wife, Kelsey, paid a tribute of her own.

Last month, Kelsey marked her first wedding anniversary without Tom. Kelsey took to Instagram on July 14 to shared an emotional video of her and Tom on their wedding day.

“Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our four-year anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug,” she captioned the heartbreaking post.

She then went on to say that she is missing him “immensely” and that their wedding was the “best day of my life”.

“Love you Tom. Thank you for choosing me to be Mrs Parker. Positive Parkers Forever.”

“Beautiful memories to cherish, Tom would be so proud of you right now,” one follower wrote.

“Anniversaries always hurt harder than we imagine. Sending you lots of love,” another said.

