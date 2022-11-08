Tom Owen, actor in Last of the Summer Wine and son of the BBC sitcom’s standout star, has died.

The 73-year-old played Tom Simmonite, the son of his father Bill Owen’s character Compo, in the show.

Bill passed away in 1999 aged 85, having played unforgettable scruff Compo on TV for over 25 years.

Tom Owen has passed away (Credit: Photo by Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/Shutterstock)

A statement from Tom Owen’s family said: “He passed away peacefully and is survived by his two children, James and William, and ex-wife, Mary.”

Tom first appeared in Last of The Summer Wine in 1991, playing a bank customer.

However, following his father’s passing, Tom joined the cast as a regular in 2000.

He remained part of the series until it ended a decade later in 2010.

As well as Last of The Summer Wine, Tom also had TV roles in the likes of The Bill, The Onedin Line and Upstairs Downstairs.

And in addition to his his television performances, Tom was also a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He performed on stage in London’s West End and on Broadway in New York.

And he also appeared in over 20 pantomimes during his career.

Bill Owen appeared as Compo in Last of the Summer Wine from 1973 until 2000, with new episodes featuring him airing after his death (Credit: YouTube)

On joining Last of the Summer Wine

Tom previously recalled the circumstances which lead to him joining the cast of Last of the Summer Wine.

It came following his dad’s death from cancer.

Tom said: “It was two or three days after Dad had died.

“Obviously my mind was on other things, like organising the funeral.

“And it hadn’t occurred to me at all that I would be approached to play Compo’s long-lost son.”

Tom went on to say it only took him two seconds to accept the role.

He also reflected on how it initially felt “odd” being on set – and how sympathetic he was to his father’s co-stars who had found losing Bill a “traumatic shock”.

Nonetheless, Tom believed his famous dad would approve of him joining the show.

I think he would be very happy that I’ve taken his place.

Tom said: “Dad loved the show and I think he would be very proud that it is going to continue, and in a way it’s continuing in his memory. I think he would be very happy that I’ve taken his place.”

Compo was a legendary character in Last of the Summer Wine for over 25 years (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans react to Tom Owen death

Social media users expressed sadness about Tom’s passing following the announcement of his death.

“RIP Tom Owen,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “Sad to hear, Tom Owen has passed away #TomOwen.”

And a third wrote: “Used to love last of the Summer Wine, so sad to see Tom Owen has passed away.”

