Tom Jones looks surprised on red carpet for The Voice launch
News

Tom Jones issues apology to ‘concerned’ fans as he breaks silence on ‘collapse’ rumour

The Voice coach is on the mend

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Tom Jones has addressed ‘collapse’ rumours as he issued a message to fans on Instagram.

The star, 82, is currently in the middle of his European Surrounded by Time tour. However, he was forced to postpone a gig in Budapest on Tuesday.

Rumours quickly swirled that claimed Tom had “collapsed” due to ill health.

However, Tom has now broken his silence over the claims and rubbished them in a statement made to his fans.

Singer Tom Jones on the red carpet for The Voice
Tom Jones has rubbished claims he ‘collapsed’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Jones ‘collapse’

He announced that the sudden cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis. He also revealed that doctors have since put him on a treatment plan and that he’s thankfully on the mend.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

“Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat,” said Tom in a statement on Twitter.

“A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

“I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully, the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

Tom went on to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice.

Singer Tom Jones on the red carpet for The Voice
Tom Jones says he is receiving treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He also revealed to those concerned that the show has already been rescheduled for August 16.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

The legend added: “Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”

Tom’s European and US tour has 50 dates scheduled in total. As a result, he is still set to perform in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway and Belgium over the coming weeks.

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Susanna Reid pouting on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid issues heartfelt message to viewers as she announces break
Katie Price in sunglasses and Kieran and Michelle inset
Keiran Hayler’s fiancée details Katie Price ‘abuse’ as she declares ‘I don’t know what she’ll do’ next
Josie Gibson smiling by the sea in a bikini on This Morning today
This Morning viewers stunned as Josie Gibson strips down to a bikini
Carol Vorderman presenting Lorraine and Lorraine inset
‘Unbearable’ Carol Vorderman divides Lorraine viewers as they ‘switch off’
Martin Lewis smiling on red carpet at ITV Palooza
Martin Lewis congratulated by fans as he is awarded CBE by royalty
Christine McGuinness and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine today
Carol Vorderman admits she ‘could cry’ after personal Lorraine interview with Christine McGuinness