Tom Jones issues apology to ‘concerned’ fans as he breaks silence on ‘collapse’ rumour

Tom Jones has addressed ‘collapse’ rumours as he issued a message to fans on Instagram.

The star, 82, is currently in the middle of his European Surrounded by Time tour. However, he was forced to postpone a gig in Budapest on Tuesday.

Rumours quickly swirled that claimed Tom had “collapsed” due to ill health.

However, Tom has now broken his silence over the claims and rubbished them in a statement made to his fans.

Tom Jones has rubbished claims he ‘collapsed’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom Jones ‘collapse’

He announced that the sudden cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis. He also revealed that doctors have since put him on a treatment plan and that he’s thankfully on the mend.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

“Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat,” said Tom in a statement on Twitter.

“A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

“I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully, the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

Tom went on to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice.

Tom Jones says he is receiving treatment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He also revealed to those concerned that the show has already been rescheduled for August 16.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ poignant comment about her funeral revealed by close friend following her death

The legend added: “Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry. However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern.”

Tom’s European and US tour has 50 dates scheduled in total. As a result, he is still set to perform in Germany, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway and Belgium over the coming weeks.

Tell us what you think of our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.