Tom Hardy pays touching tribute to friend and fellow dog lover Paul O’Grady following his death

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Tom Hardy paid an emotional tribute to Paul O’Grady following his death on Tuesday evening.

The unlikely duo formed a friendship after they bonded over their love for dogs.

The actor was even invited onto Paul’s show For the Love of Dogs where he ended up taking a rescue dog home with him.

Tom was left heartbroken by the news of Paul’s death and took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the star today.

Actor Tom Hardy penned a touching message to the ‘lovely lovely’ Paul O’Grady (Credit: Cover Images)

Tom Hardy posts tribute to Paul O’Grady

Paul sadly died yesterday at the age of 67, leaving his family, friends and the rest of the nation devastated.

His husband Andre Portasio announced his death in a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals. And all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Rocked by the heartbreaking news, Tom shared a sweet tribute to the presenter and close friend.

Taking to Instagram, Tom wrote: “Such a lovely lovely human. Thank you for all you have done the laughter and the kindness and for you love of dogs. You will be missed.”

The Peaky Blinders star became pals with Paul after he appeared on his TV series For the Love of Dogs back in 2015.

During his time on the show, Tom took an interest in the dog Titch and ended up giving him a new home.

He told Paul: “All dogs are great but sometimes you connect with one immediately.”

Tom continued: “Titch is cut from my very fabric. He feels like an extension already of me and my family.”

Paul O’Grady admitted that he would still text Tom Hardy regularly following his appearance on the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul and Tom texted each other regularly

Several years later, Paul revealed that the pair remained good friends and still texted each other.

Thank you for all you have done the laughter and the kindness and for you love of dogs.

He told Heat magazine: “Ah, he’s lovely. Such a great fella. Tom’s not like a film star at all.

“He likes coming down to Battersea to hang out with the dogs.

“People come in to look at the dogs and you see them staring thinking ‘is that Tom Hardy?’. I have his number and, yes, we text each other.”

