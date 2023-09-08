Tom Hardy’s new accent has sent Twitter into meltdown: ‘I am in a fragile emotional state!’

Tom Hardy stars in new movie The Bikeriders and a trailer has just dropped and it appears X – formerly known as Twitter – can’t stop talking about his “new accent”.

The upcoming movie also stars Jodie Comer and Austin Butler. The story showcases the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club.

Even though the film won’t be hitting the big screens until December 1, it seems fans can’t stop talking about Tom.

Tom will star alongside Jodie and Austin in The Bikeriders (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom Hardy accent

While the movie includes the talented Jodie and Austin, it hasn’t stopped fans on social media from sorely geeking over Tom.

“Please do not send me the clip of Tom Hardy’s new accent debut any more I am in a fragile emotional state,” one user tweeted.

“Tom Hardy can do whatever he goddamn pleases. The wilder the accent the better,” another person shared.

“Babe wake up there’s a new Tom Hardy voice I want to impersonate for the next 6-8 months,” a third remarked.

“If Tom Hardy is doing some unearthly [bleep] accent that doesn’t even match the character that well, you just know the movie is gonna be 10/10,” a fourth insisted. “One thing about Tom Hardy? He’s gonna do an accent,” a fifth user wrote.

Fans can’t stop talking about Tom’s accent from the trailer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans cannot wait to see the movie

While Tom’s accent evidently stole the show, fans cannot wait to watch the film when it is released in December.

“Oh my gosh, DIRECTED BY JEFF NICHOLS! Yes. I’m IN,” one user wrote.

“I just can’t watch this trailer enough. Benny makes this movie. Dec 1 can’t come soon enough,” another person reacted.

“3 effortlessly cool actors, can’t wait!!” a third account said. “That looks so bad that I want to see it over and over. I’m not going to, everyone’s time is limited, but I swear I’m going to try,” a fourth person wrote.

Watch the trailer below to see what all the fuss is about!

Read more: Tom Hardy is returning to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories – and we have the date!

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.