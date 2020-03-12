Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson diagnosed with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia, he has revealed on social media.

The Oscar winning actor told his followers on Instagram that they sought advice after experiencing symptoms of a cold in Queensland.

The couple were on the Gold Coast, where Tom has been working on a film about the life of Elvis Presley.

They will now be isolated.

Tom has revealed that the couple are self-isolating (Credit: Splash)

He explained: "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia.

To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

On Wednesday (March 11), the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially characterised the outbreak as a pandemic.

No travel from Europe to the US for 30 days (Credit: Splash)

US President Donald Trump has subsequently announced that all travel into America from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom, has been suspended for 30 days.

