Tom Fletcher sparked health fears after he was rushed to hospital over the Easter weekend.

The McFly singer was forced to seek medical attention after a health condition he was diagnosed with last year suddenly flared up and left him “wiped out”.

Fans became concerned for Tom’s health as he documented an eventful Easter weekend on his Instagram.

The singer shared a series of worrying snaps to his Instagram Stories. The first showed him sitting in an A&E waiting room and later, struggling to keep one of his eyes open for a selfie.

Tom was visibly droopy eyed on his Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

Tom Fletcher issues health update

A few hours later, the father-of-three updated fans to tell them that he was now home. However, he said that he had been prescribed “six weeks of steroid eye drops” and spent the following day “asleep all day”.

Tom shared that the sudden health scare was the result of a third flare up of uveitis, an eye condition that causes inflammation of the eye. The condition can cause severe pain and vision problems, but usually clears up with treatment.

Tom was diagnosed with uveitis last year, when he was left “wiped out” in the run up to Christmas. He recalled “staggering into A&E clutching [his] eye” with pain.

Tom met I’m a Celeb winner wife Giovanna Fletcher at theatre school when the pair were just 13. The couple regularly post cute family photos with their three children. Tom took part in Strictly in 2021, dancing with Amy Dowden.

