A new Tom and Jerry film will feature the voice-acting talents of Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

The Good Morning Britain co-hosts have revealed they are set to star in an upcoming film based on the cat and mouse characters.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are hosts on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ben Shephard say about the Tom and Jerry film?

On Instagram, fans congratulated Tipping Point presenter Ben Shephard as he revealed he and his fellow GMB host Kate would be doing voices in the new film.

On Friday (March 5), he shared a reel of pictures from behind the scenes, as well as a clip of him doing some voice work.

Ben revealed they would both be playing elephant characters in the film’s UK release.

GMB host Ben will be playing an elephant, as will Kate Garraway (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben and Kate to play elephants

He wrote: “Surprise! Myself and the wonderful @kategarraway have been lucky enough to voice a pair of pretty glamorous elephants in the UK release of the new Tom & Jerry movie.”

It’s been an absolute dream jumping in the VO booth and getting to be a part of the fun.

Writing further, Ben said the job represented “an absolute dream” for him – and teased that Tom and Jerry could end up as guests on Good Morning Britain.

He continued: “It’s been an absolute dream jumping in the VO booth and getting to be a part of the fun – sadly because of COVID we couldn’t meet Tom and Jerry themselves but fingers crossed we can get them out to GMB in May when the film comes out!”

One fan said in the comments: “This makes me smile from ear to ear, brilliant.”

Another wrote: “This is fabulous Ben! So pleased for you and Kate.”

A third said, with a clapping emoji: “Well done. Fantastic.”

Someone else put: “What a treat!”

Kate and Ben have been in several films and TV shows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB stars’ previous acting roles

It’s not the first time Ben and Kate have acted.

As Ben’s fans will know, he was an extra in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

He was also a reporter in season eight of Friends and a character in the game Hardwar. Another of his acting credits is the TV series National Treasure: Kiri.

And Ben featured alongside Kate in The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Kate, meanwhile, has also done some acting.

She has played herself in several TV shows and films, including Lemon La Vida Loca, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming and Hollyoaks.

