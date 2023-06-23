The Titan submersible imploded during its dive down to see the wreckage of the Titanic, tragically taking the lives of the five passengers onboard.

Now, a former Royal Navy captain has revealed the two things that could have caused the sub to implode during its expedition.

The sub imploded (Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/YouTube)

Two things that could have caused Titan submersible to implode

The Titan submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” on its way down to the Titanic wreckage, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Two things that could have caused the sub to implode have been revealed by a former Royal Navy captain. Ryan Ramsey spoke to Sky News about what could have caused the tragedy.

The former captain believes one of two things could have happened:

The hatch with bolts used to seal the crew in suffered a failure which then caused the hull to collapse. The pressure hull itself had a defect that fractured from the pressure – causing the implosion.

Ramsey was then asked whether the unusual design of the sub was “reckless”.

Ryan Ramsey has spoken about the sub (Credit: GB News)

Was the design of the Titan submersible ‘reckless’?

Ramsey replied, saying: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say reckless. I would say disregarding standard ways of building these types of submersible in pursuit of innovation has huge elements of risk and in this case that risk has been realised in the loss of people’s lives.”

All maritime activity has risks because the sea is unpredictable.

He then went on to say that hopefully lessons will be learned from the tragedy. He said: “I think for what’s happened here hopefully they will recover some parts of the hull and they will be able to work out whether it was the pressure vessel that likely imploded or whether it was the hatch and they will learn lessons from that.”

Meanwhile, he later said: “All maritime activity has risks because the sea is unpredictable. Submarines operate in somewhere less explored than space in something more complex than a spacecraft.”

The sub would have imploded “incredibly quickly” (Credit: CBS)

Sub would have imploded ‘incredibly quickly’

According to another expert, the sub would have imploded “incredibly quickly”.

It’s still a mystery as to how deep the sub was when it imploded. The Titanic wreckage is 4,000 meters below the surface. At that depth, there is reportedly 5,600 per square inch of pressure, according to deep sea diver Rick Murcar.

Aileen Maria Marty, a former Naval officer and professor at Florida International University spoke to CNN.

“The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realise that there was a problem,” she said.

“Ultimately, among the many ways in which we can pass, that’s painless,” she then added.

