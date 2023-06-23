Titan submarine and Suleman Dawood smiling in image
Young man on board Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ about trip as sad reason he went revealed

The sub went missing on Sunday

By Robert Emlyn Slater

A young man aboard the Titan submarine was reportedly “terrified” about the trip, it has now been revealed.

The sad reason why he went, despite his fear, has also been revealed by a family member.

Titan sub above water
The Titan submarine went missing on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Deaths of passengers aboard Titan submarine confirmed

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the five passengers aboard the missing Titan submarine had died.

The submarine went missing on Sunday – around an hour and 45 minutes into its dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic. Searches for the missing submarine were unsuccessful. It was then reported that there was around four days worth of oxygen in the sub – making the rescue mission a race against time.

Yesterday, the oxygen reportedly ran out. However, debris from the missing sub was found near the wreckage of the Titanic – suggesting that the submarine imploded.

The US Navy later revealed that they’d detected “an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion” shortly after the submarine lost contact with the mothership on Sunday.

Suleman and Shahzada Dawood
Suleman accompanied his father on the expedition (Credit: Family handout)

Young passenger was ‘terrified’ of going on Titan submarine

It has since been revealed that one of the passengers onboard the sub – Suleman Dawood, 19, – was “terrified” of the expedition. However, he wanted to go along with his dad, Shahzada, because it was Father’s Day.

Azmeh Dawood, his aunt, spoke to NBC News. In the interview, she revealed that Suleman had expressed hesitation about the trip to a relative. He’d said he “wasn’t very up for it” and felt “terrified”.

“I feel disbelief. It’s an unreal situation. I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to,” she said.

“I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them,” she then said.

"There's No Bodies To Recover, The Implosion Is So Rapid" | Former US Navy Captain on Titanic Sub

Passenger’s families release statements

Some hours after the oxygen was said to have ran out, OceanGate Expeditions released a statement. “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” it read.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” it then said.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” they then added.

The families of those lost also released heartbreaking statements paying tribute.

