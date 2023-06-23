The Titan submarine would have “collapsed before passengers realised there was a problem” as the implosion would have been “incredibly quick”, an expert has said.

It was confirmed yesterday (Thursday, June 22) that the five passengers aboard the submarine had sadly died.

Titan submarine implosion would have been ‘incredibly quick’

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Titan submarine carrying five passengers had seemingly imploded. Debris from the sub had been found near the wreckage of the Titanic.

It is unclear as to how deep the sub was when the implosion happened. The wreckage of the Titanic sits nearly 4,000 meters below the surface. At that depth, there is reportedly 5,600 per square inch of pressure. This could be several hundred times the pressure we experience on the surface, according to deep sea diver Rick Murcar.

The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realise that there was a problem.

Now, Aileen Maria Marty, a former Naval officer and professor at Florida International University, has said that the implosion of the submarine would have been “incredibly quick” and “painless”.

“The entire thing would have collapsed before the individuals inside would even realise that there was a problem,” she told CNN.

“Ultimately, among the many ways in which we can pass, that’s painless,” she then said.

Young man aboard Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ of expedition

Amongst those who lost their lives was 19-year-old Suleman Dawood. He accompanied his father, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani-British businessman, on the expedition.

According to Suleman’s aunt, the 19-year-old was “terrified” and “wasn’t very up for” going on the expedition. However, he decided to accompany his dad as it was Father’s Day.

“I feel disbelief. It’s an unreal situation. I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to,” his aunt told NBC News.

“I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them,” she then said.

Families release statements

A few hours after the oxygen aboard the submarine reportedly ran out, OceanGate Expeditions – the company that owns the submarine and offers the expeditions to see the Titanic wreckage – released a statement.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” they said.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” they then continued. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” they then added.

The families of the passengers also released heartbreaking statements.

