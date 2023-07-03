Titan sub passengers’ heartbreaking final moments before implosion

The Titan sub passengers may have been in darkness while looking at the sea creatures in their final moments before its implosion.

Five people tragically died on board the submersible last month after it imploded in the ocean. Hamish Harding, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet lost their lives.

The submersible lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into the trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic on June 18. It’s believed it imploded. Last week, debris from the submersible was found and bought ashore.

Suleman and his father Shahzada tragically lost their lives on board the Titan sub (Credit: Family handout)

Titan sub passengers’ final moments

Christine Dawood, the wife of Shahzada and mother of 19-year-old Suleman, has spoken about the trip. According to the New York Times, she said she was told they would be in the dark for much of the journey to “conserve battery”.

However, Christine said the passengers were told they could still catch sights of bioluminescent sea creatures.

It’s also been revealed that the passengers were encouraged to load their favourite songs onto the sub’s music player. The passengers were also reportedly told to have a “low-residue diet” the day before the trip.

They were also advised against having coffee the morning of the trip. Christine said: “It was a good morning.”

Christine has opened up about what the passengers’ final moments may have been (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Christine was on board the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, during the trip alongside her 17-year-old daughter Alina.

Last month, Christine spoke about her husband and son’s excitement for the trip in an interview with the BBC. She explained that she was initially meant to be going on the trip. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the trip was cancelled.

When it came time to do the trip post-pandemic, Christine said she let her son Suleman take her place. She told the BBC: “I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go. I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time.”

Last week, debris from the sub was recovered from the ocean. The US Coast Guard confirmed that “presumed human remains” had also been recovered.

