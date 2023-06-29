Titan sub latest as ‘presumed human remains’ recovered from ocean

In Titan sub latest, “presumed human remains” have been recovered from the ocean, the US Coast Guard has confirmed.

The news comes after debris from the submersible was bought ashore yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

The Titan sub wreckage was bought ashore (Credit: CBC News/BBC)

Titan sub latest: ‘Presumed human remains’ found

Yesterday saw debris from the Titan sub bought ashore. Amongst the wreckage were “presumed human remains”, the US Coast Guard confirmed.

They released a statement yesterday. “United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” they said.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who is leading the investigation into the tragedy, said: “I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.”

He then continued: “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.” He then said that there is still a “substantial amount of work” to be done to understand what led to the tragedy.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were passengers aboard the sub (Credit: ITV)

Mum of Titan sub passengers reveals when she lost hope

Amongst the five passengers who died while on the sub were father and son, Shahzada and Suleman Dawood.

In an interview with the BBC, Christine Dawood, the mother of Suleman and wife of Shahzada, revealed the moment when she gave up hope for her husband and son’s safe return. After 96 hours of searching, she sent a devastating message to her family.

“I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark. I said: ‘I’m preparing for the worst.’ That’s when I lost hope,” she said.

However, her daughter kept hope for longer. “She didn’t lose hope until the call with Coast Guard. When they basically informed us that they found debris,” she said.

Christine Dawood did an interview (Credit: BBC)

Mum of passengers contradicts claim her son was ‘terrified’ of expedition

Elsewhere in the BBC interview, Christine contradicted the claim that her son was “terrified” of going on the expedition.

Last week, Suleman’s aunt, Azmeh, claimed that her nephew was “terrified” of going on the expedition and hadn’t been “very up for it”. However, Christine’s claims make it clear that this wasn’t the case.

In the interview, Christine revealed that initially, she was meant to accompany Shahzada on the trip. However, the pandemic postponed the trip. When the time came to do the trip post-pandemic, he allowed her son to take her place.

“I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go,” she told the BBC.

“I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time,” she later said.

