Bear Grylls on ‘only’ positive thing to come out of Titan sub tragedy which killed five

Bear Grylls has shared his thoughts on the heartbreaking Titan sub incident – revealing the “only” positive thing to come out of it.

In June, it was confirmed that the five passengers aboard the Titan sub had died. It’s believed the submersible imploded during its dive to see the wreckage of the Titanic.

And now Bear, who is no stranger to taking on a dangerous adventure, has spoken out about the way the passengers tragically died.

Bear has shared his thoughts on the Titan tragedy (Credit: ITV)

Bear Grylls on Titan sub incident

In a new interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, the survival expert said: “At least it wasn’t five days of running out of oxygen in freezing cold, pitch black, terrified. It was an instant death once you get down there, so maybe that’s the only thing from the tragedy.”

Bear said he admired the five lost souls as well as “their risk taking spirit” to take on the adventure. He still deemed it a tragic tragic incident and an “unnecessary loss of life”.

He explained: “The intent was good, we should all be living with an adventurous spirit. You’ve got to admire their risk taking spirit as well.”

The Titan sub wreckage was bought ashore (Credit: CBC Newfoundland and Labrador)

Bear Grylls rules out subsea adventure after Titan sub tragedy

Bear also revealed he won’t be heading on any subsea adventure anytime soon. He said: “If something goes wrong in the ocean there’s nothing you can do. The thing about subsea stuff is that it doesn’t matter how brave, resourced or determined you are, how spirited you are, once that can [implodes] you’re in trouble, so it motivates me less.”

It comes weeks after “presumed human remains” became recovered the ocean. A US Coast Guard confirmed at the end of June.

They released a statement. “United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” they said.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who is leading the investigation into the tragedy, said: “I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.”

He then continued: “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy.”

