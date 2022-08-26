Ben Shephard congratulated by fans as he shares big news: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this!’

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard revealed that he is releasing a book called Humble Heroes.

The TV host will be sharing stories of real-life heroism throughout the book.

The 47-year-old took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself sitting in his garden, revealing the release of his new book.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote in the Instagram caption: “Can’t quite believe I’m writing this but I have a book coming out! It’s been the most brilliant project to be working on and I’m thrilled I can finally share it with you.

“This book is about those stories. It is about people I’ve has met and their real acts of everyday heroism which inspire and lift us all up.. even on the gloomiest days.

“These are stories of ordinary people who have taken it upon themselves to make the world a better place. A reminder of what we can achieve through determination and positivity, and of the essential goodness of human nature…”

Fans reached out and showed their support in the comments.

One user added: “This is awesome news, Ben. Congratulations.”

“Congratulations, especially celebrating good people and good news,” said a second user.

Another user said: “Lovely idea for a book!”

One person commented: “Congratulations mate can’t wait to read it.”

Another user added: “Sounds fantastic can’t wait.”

Humble Heroes, will be published on September 29, 2022. Ben will narrate the audiobook and he will be making a personal donation to a cause of each contributor’s choice.

In addition, Humble Heroes originated when Ben took to his social media to share joyous and positive stories. He received a great response from his followers which has now led to a book which is filled with uplifting special stories.

Meanwhile, Ben recently shared exciting news with fans after he announced Ninja Warrior UK was back after four years.

The father-of-two shared the news on his Instagram.

He posted a picture showing himself posing alongside ITV host Rochelle Humes and former football star Chris Kamara to announce that Ninja Warrior UK is coming back.

He captioned the photo: “WE’RE BACK!!!! We have been waiting 4 years for this pic and so so excited to have the Ninja Band back together @rochellehumes @chris_kammy The new course looks incredible, just can’t wait to get our ninjas up and running. If you’re coming you are going to love it!!!!”

