Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, her spokesperson has confirmed.

The news was shared tonight (May 24), with Tina passing away “peacefully” after a “long illness”.

Following the statement from her spokesperson, tributes from fans have poured in. Tina has suffered ill health in recent years. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017. Tina also had a stroke.

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness (Credit: Cover Images)

Simply The Best: Tina Turner has died aged 83

Earlier tonight, the singer’s spokesperson confirmed her sad death.

The statement read: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

It also revealed that Tina will be laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony.

“There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family,” her publicist said. “Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart!

Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many♥️ — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) May 24, 2023

Tributes pour in

Fans of the What’s Love Got To Do With It singer were heartbroken by her passing and took to Twitter to share their tributes.

One said: “Awful news about Tina Turner, she was an iconic performer and an incredible singer. I’ll always respect her strength and courage, she didn’t just piece herself back together after suffering horrifying domestic abuse but went on to build an illustrious career. What a woman.”

“Rest in Peace Tina Turner,” another said.

“Rest in heaven Tina Turner. You left a beautiful legacy on earth. Thank you for sharing your talent with us & giving us timeless songs,” another added.

Piers Morgan also tweeted about her death. RIP Tina Turner. Simply, the best.”

