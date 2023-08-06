Nick Knowles has reportedly become engaged after recently getting down on one knee and proposing to Katie Dadzie in New Orleans. The TV presenter has always had legions of admirers – and so his relationships have always been of interest to his fans.

A dad-of-four, the 60-year-old shares his kids with three different women. But who has he been involved with before?

The rugged charmer and star of DIY SOS tends to keep his private life private. However, Nick has found his relationships popping up in the headlines over the years.

Nick Knowles, 60, is engaged to Katie Dadzie (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nick Knowles relationships

Gillian Knowles

Nick was previously married to first wife Gillian in the 1990s.

He shares two grown-up children with her – son Charlie and daughter Tuesday.

However, Nick and Gillian are believed to have their separate ways when the kids were toddlers.

Paula Beckett

Nick is also dad to son Tyrian-J, his third child.

TJ came along during his two-year romance with beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass.

Suzi Perry and Nick Knowles lived together in the early 2000s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Suzi Perry

Nick is believed to have dated fellow TV presenter Suzi Perry from 2000 until 2003.

They are said to have met on the set of City Hospital – and later lived together.

Jessica Moor was Nick Knowles’ second wife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nick Knowles relationships: Jessica Moor

Jessica Moor became the second Mrs Knowles in 2012 after she and Nick had dated for a few years.

They share son Eddie together, Nick’s fourth child, who was born in 2014.

Nick and Jessica split in 2016. During their divorce, she reportedly tweeted in January: “After years of intimidation, emotional cruelty, abuse and eventually isolation (that I have kept silent about – of which I have diaries and images), this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Jessica reportedly claimed he was refusing to pay Eddie’s school fees.

Nick’s representative reportedly told the Sunday Mirror: “These allegations are not true but Nick will not be responding publicly in an attempt to minimise the negative impact on his son.”

Gemma Oaten was photographed with Nick at the TV Choice Awards in 2016 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Oaten

Nick also found his love life in the tabloids in 2016 regarding seeing former Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten.

They were photographed together at that September’s TV Choice Awards.

However, she claimed he dumped her when their connection made the newspapers.

Gemma reportedly revealed: “One Sunday morning we were lying in bed and all these texts came through about us being photographed together. In an instant he completely changed. It was all about him and how it was going to affect his family. It was really cruel as he said it didn’t matter for me. I felt sick.”

She added: “I said, ‘Do you want to throw away what we have? We have done nothing wrong.’ But he just dropped me like a ton of bricks.

“I thought it was a real relationship and he wasn’t afraid to let others know.”

Just for the record pic.twitter.com/CLQqeNTZSB — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) October 16, 2016

Nick responded in October 2016, referring to himself and Jessica: “We are saddened for each other and for the sake of our young son that this is being played out so publicly.

“The story in today’s paper is something that happened (in the space of less than one week) during a turbulent, traumatic time and more to the point – whilst we were separated.

“It is unfortunate we are having to relive it purely so someone can financially gain from exploiting our life.”

He added: “With everything that’s happened this year, even discussing this seems very trivial in comparison to what we have dealt with and are still dealing with.

“As always, our answer is united, as we are. We have enjoyed eight years as best friends and nothing will change that.”

Pascal Crymer was on TOWIE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pascal Craymer

In August 2017, ex TOWIE cast member Pascal Craymer was linked with Nick. Reports suggested they decided to stay friends after enjoying a few dates together.

However, a month later, Pascal indicated they were still seeing one another. She told The Sun at the time: “He’s so lovely. We’re dating, we’re seeing how it goes. I have a fun time with him. He gets portrayed badly but he’s a nice guy. We are meeting again soon.”

Confusingly, Nick had previously told The Sun: “This week I’ve been out four times for dinner, three times with women, and I got photographed once. I only need to be photographed having dinner with somebody and I’m dating them, which is a bit harsh.”

He also explained he met Pascal “through a friend”.

Nick went on: “Actually she’s a very nice girl but I think the thing is the TOWIE thing doesn’t do you any favours in terms of how people perceive and then when you’re in that thing people try and dress you up a certain way. But people forget she was in the British Olympic gymnastics team for like ten years.”

Then, just a few weeks later, Pascal lashed out and reportedly told the Daily Star: “He’s having a mid-life crisis.”

Nick Knowles on a red carpet with Emily Hallinan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily Hallinan

Nick was previously linked with PR executive Emily Hallinan. However, in February 2020, he appeared to confirm they were no more in an Instagram post.

Nick wrote at the time: “Happy Valentine’s. And if you’re single like me don’t worry, we don’t have to join in everything every year.

“I missed national prune day too. Because it’s not the end of the world to be single for a while.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Dadzie (@katie.dadzie)

Katie Dadzie

Katie Dadzie, 33, is a lingerie entrepreneur, and a mum of two herself. She and Nick have been linked since 2021.

According to reports, they were friends for years before becoming romantically involved.

A source told The Sun in September 2021: “Nick and Katie have known each other for a couple of years, but it’s always been platonic.

“They actually met through their youngest offspring and went on a few playdates as pals, before romance blossomed.

“Katie is a beautiful woman, fiercely independent and just Nick’s type.”

Meanwhile, Kate reportedly revealed earlier this year that their relationship works because they live in separate homes. Furthermore, she also addressed the age gap between the two.

She said: “Nick has a Peter Pan complex, he doesn’t act the age he is at all. He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out.”

