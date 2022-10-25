Radio presenter Tim Gough tragically died on-air while he was presenting his breakfast show this week.

Tim, 55, was an hour into his programme when the music stopped playing halfway through a song.

According to the BBC, he died from a suspected heart attack while he was recording the show for GenX Radio.

The DJ had been working on the radio since 1986.

According to reports, he had sounded happy and upbeat during his final show. He had also expressed his excitement for the radio station to launch on DAB in a week.

Gen X Radio Suffolk star Tim Gough tragically died on air (Credit: Gen X Radio)

Radio presenter Tim Gough dies on-air

Tim gave the latest weather report for Suffolk and then introduced the song Grey Day by Madness.

However, minutes later his show fell silent and Tim sadly died.

After a long pause, the music started up again before James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk, came on air to inform listeners of the “devastating blow”.

He said: “I speak to you this morning with frankly some tragic tragic news. At ten to eight this morning in the middle of Tim Gough’s breakfast show broadcast, he suffered a catastrophic cardiac episode – as it has been described.

“Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, who were on site very quickly, some 20 to 25 minutes doing what they could to revive him – it was not to be. It was in the middle of his programme, he was doing something he loved to do.”

He added: “I really have no words at this stage, he was 55-years-old, very healthy. Who knows why these things happened, but its happened.”

Gen X paid tribute to the DJ in a heartbreaking tweet.

The station said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.”

‘Died doing what he loved’

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, told Metro that Tim’s family has been “comforted” by a deluge of messages from fans.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news,” he said.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

His colleague Mark Eley said on Facebook that Mr Gough had died “doing what he loved most”.

Tragically, Tim had recently come out of retirement to present his breakfast show.

Gaynor Marshall, an executive producer at BBC radio, told the broadcaster: “When I was at Smooth Radio Nottingham he took me under his wing, super caring, and all-round lovely man. What an awful shock.”

Tim leaves behind his mother, brother, sister, and son. Read more: The National Lottery sob stories: Deaths, orgies, marriage splits and losing it all

