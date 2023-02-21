TikTok vows to take action against Nicola Bulley ‘sleuths’ following family’s heartbreaking statement

TikTok has reportedly vowed to take action against ‘sleuths’ who disrupted the search for Nicola Bulley.

Nicola, 45, went missing from St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire on January 27.

It was confirmed yesterday (Monday February 20) that a body recovered from the river on Sunday, a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen, was that of the mother-of-two.

And in a heartbreaking statement, her family hit out at “press and members of the public” who ‘made accusations of wrongdoing’ and “misquoted and vilified friends and family”.

They continued: “This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.”

TikTok statement concerning Nicola Bulley case

The village in Lancashire where Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog has also been subject to constant and intense focus.

Social media users have taken upon it themselves to conduct their own investigations, distressing residents.

And TikTok has been flooded with videos speculating about the case, including those featuring unfounded rumours and conspiracy theories.

Social media users also recorded footage of the area where Ms Bulley went missing and subsequent search operation.

Additionally, reports suggested visitors ‘travelled for miles’ to take selfies at the bench where her phone was discovered.

TikTok said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with Ms Bulley’s family and friends at this difficult time. We have mobilised resources to monitor the evolving conversation about this case.

“We are taking action against violations of our Community Guidelines, including removing content and accounts, and limiting the reach of some content by making it ineligible for recommendation.”

Lancashire Police investigation

Furthermore, Lancashire Police have also been criticised for divulging Ms Bulley was classed as a “high risk” missing person from the start of the investigation, due to having “specific vulnerabilities”.

Investigators said such details were disclosed “to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation”.

Det Supt Smith said the investigation had been hindered by “false information, accusations and rumours” by vigilantes.

One social media influencer was fined on February 16. He was handed a fixed penalty notice under section 4 of the Public Order Act – fear or provocation of violence.

Lancashire Police also warned those conducting their own searches to stop breaking into derelict buildings.

Police said it would “not tolerate” those committing criminal offences by breaking into abandoned riverside properties.

Additionally online trolls also hacked into the Pinterest account of Ms Bulley’s partner. Obscene content was posted before the account was recovered.

