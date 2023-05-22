Met Police blasted amid claims it’s not doing enough to stop TikTok prankster who stole OAP’s dog and stormed family home

TikTok prankster Mizzy gained notoriety on the social media platform for showing followers how “easy” it is to walk into the back of businesses. He’s walked straight into the back of Tesco, fast-food restaurants and local small businesses.

But the Met Police is now facing questions over the 18-year prankster, whose real name is Bacari Ogarro. He recently went viral for storming into a family home and has also seemingly stolen an OAP’s dog and jumped into strangers’ cars, it’s claimed.

Mizzy is known for his TikTok ‘pranks’ (Credit: Facebook)

Met Police blasted over ‘lack of action’ for TikTok prankster Mizzy

In a since-deleted video which went viral, Mizzy allegedly walked into a family home in London, ignoring the homeowner in the front garden who asked what he was doing. The TikTok prankster was then seen storming in the front door as the family’s young children were kept away by their father. Mizzy sits in their living room before finally exiting the property.

Other videos have allegedly seen Mizzy storm into a library and destroy books, harass a woman on a train and be chased down by security guards in Sainsbury’s. In another video, he approached an elderly woman before appearing to take her dog. He captioned the video: “How to get a free dog.” The elderly woman is heard saying: “Please don’t run away with her,” as he runs away. The prankster also got into the back of a man’s car while repeatedly saying “it’s my Uber” and is said to have become aggressive when the man asked him to leave.

Bacari Ogarro’s TikTok and Youtube accounts have now been removed from the social media platforms. Former policeman Mark Williams-Thomas questioned why Mr Ogarro had not been prosecuted. He said: “There’s enough evidence now for the Met Police to arrest the vile and idiotic TikTok/YouTuber ‘Mizzy’ for at least criminal damage and assault. He has documented all his crimes as well so that will help with a prosecution.”

Before his accounts were taken down, Bacari Ogarro boasted about how his account had “blown up” over his viral “home invasion” video.

The TikToker recently boasted about his actions (Credit: Facebook)

Viewers and MPs have called for action

Viewers have criticised the prankster, with one saying: “They need to get arrested and charged. Let’s see if the judge pulls a nice prank on you.” Another person added: “Look at what happens to people when they do that in the US.”

Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones called on the Met to take immediate action. He said: “This content is disturbing and upsetting. Yet another example of how we desperately need the Online Safety Bill to hold social media platforms to account. It’s unacceptable.”

The Met Police and Tikok have released statements

On Sunday, the Met Police told the Express they were “aware of footage circulating on social media and are investigating the circumstances”. The statement continued: “Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the locations and those involved. We are keen to speak to anyone with any information that could assist. Please contact police on 101 or via @MetCC and quote CAD4160/16May.”

A TikTok spokesman told Entertainment Daily: “Our Community Guidelines are clear that we prohibit content promoting criminal activity. In relation to this issue, we have banned accounts for violating these guidelines.”

