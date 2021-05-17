The inverted face filter trend on TikTok is facing criticism for “damaging people’s self-esteem”.

The viral trend allows users to flip their appearance to show a mirrored reflection of themselves.

But while it may be popular on the app, some experts have shared their concerns.

TikTok’s inverted face filter is ‘damaging’ to users, says a nurse (Credit: Pexels)

How to use the inverted face filter

The trend appeared to go viral last week, with over 326 million views on the hashtag.

The filter basically flips the video you want to record, mainly used with a front-facing camera.

It then shows a symmetrical image of your face.

The inverted face filter on TikTok ruined my life

However, the growing trend has caused a stir online.

Many believe the filter is damaging as it supposedly shows how others see you.

On Twitter, one wrote: “I tried the inverted filter on TikTok and had a mental breakdown because everyone lied to my face about my appearance.”

the inverted filter making me question the shape of my face — Aurora😝 (@adlacl) May 16, 2021

A second added: “The inverted face filter on TikTok ruined my life.”

Furthermore, a third said: “Just did the inverted filter thing on TikTok. I won’t be allowing anyone to see my face anymore.”

Meanwhile, cosmetic nurse Nina Prisk slammed the filter.

Nurse slams the popular TikTok trend

The expert explained: “One of the main reasons why it’s caused such extreme reactions in people is because of the fact that it allows them to see the reflection of their face.

“By doing this we are seeing the image that other people normally see of our face, rather than what we are used to seeing in the mirror. This in itself looks alien to us. It also highlights the fact that most faces are not symmetrical.”

The TikTok trend recently went viral (Credit: Pexels)

Furthermore, Nina went on to share how modern technology can affect beauty.

She continued: “The prevalence of photo-editing technology has also altered our perceptions of beauty. It means the level of physical ‘perfection’ previously seen only in celebrity or beauty magazines is now commonplace on social media.

“People’s perceptions of beauty are changing and being distorted. It can inevitably take a toll on a person’s self-esteem and can trigger body dysmorphic disorder.”

In addition, Nina added: “The number of likes and comments are as important to female millennials as the aesthetics of the selfie.

“Likes and comments therefore play a significant role in the construction of her perception of beauty.”

