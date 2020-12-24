A Tier 4 loophole could allow some of those living under the strictest coronavirus lockdown rules to avoid being alone this Christmas.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this week, host Adil Ray explained that there’s still hope for some people living in certain circumstances to see loved ones tomorrow.

There is a way for people in Tier 4 to see loved ones (Credit: Pexels)

What did Adil Ray say about the Tier 4 loophole?

Adil explained, in a chat with his fellow GMB host Charlotte Hawkins: “If you are in Tier 4, you can still meet people in your existing support bubble, and there are lots of criteria that make a support bubble.

“Things like single parents, single people, single vulnerable people, a family with a young child under one.”

Adil Ray addressed the Tier 4 loophole on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “And you can [stay overnight] with them as well, it’s not ideal and you should try to keep your support bubbles local and not overnight, but you can.

“I think that gives a little bit of reassurance to some families and vulnerable people who felt they were going to be entirely alone this Christmas.

That gives a little bit of reassurance to some families and vulnerable people.

“If you are living on your own there may be a chance you can still see your family.”

Government advice states that people should not form a “Christmas bubble” with “anyone from a Tier 4 area”.

The government is advising people not to form bubbles with people from a Tier 4 area (Credit: Downing Street / YouTube)

What does the Government say?

It instructs Brits to “only see your bubble on Christmas Day” and to not stay overnight. Visits should also be kept “as short as possible”

The Government is likewise telling people to “stay local” if possible and to “avoid travelling from a high prevalence to a low prevalence area”.

For areas currently in tiers one, two and three, Christmas bubbles will no longer be across five days. The Government confirmed this in a press conference at Downing Street.

Now, three households coming together for Christmas can only do so on December 25.

