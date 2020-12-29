Millions more Brits are expected to be placed into toughest restrictions in the latest update to Tier 4 lockdown rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with ‘COVID-O committee’ ministers later today (Tuesday, December 29).

Reports speculate the PM and his Government will further impose Tier 4 limits on huge numbers of the population.

But even as fears grow restrictions will be applied to more areas across the country, there are also concerns that Tier 5 could be introduced.

Will a Tier 5 lockdown follow soon? (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

This increased level of restrictions may include school closures, already heavily mooted by SAGE experts and pundits.

Scientists are urging the PM to act fast to try and halt the spread of the mutant COVID-19 strain.

More action is needed to combat rising cases across the board.

And one SAGE member, Professor Andrew Hayward, has warned the UK faces a “catastrophe” without further action.

That’s because the variant is thought to be at least 50% more infectious. Another variant, claimed to have originated in South Africa, is also a cause for concern.

Doctors, nurses and NHS staff resources are being stretched (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

And NHS staff and facilities are reported to be on the brink as infections soar to numbers higher than the peak of the first wave.

Could Tier 4 lockdown latest update be replaced by a Tier 5?

A grim record of 41,385 infections were announced yesterday.

Furthermore, figures released by NHS England show there are now more coronavirus patients in NHS hospitals in England than there were during the April peak.

This evening’s review could see Boris Johnson insist upon harsher measures laid out for November’s lockdown.

Professor Hayward has reportedly indicated a third national lockdown is required to avert a New Year ‘catastrophe’.

The scientific advisor also called on politicians to ‘learn the lessons’ of what the UK has already endured.

Has Boris Johnson ‘learned lessons’? (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

The Government has been slammed by critics for locking down ‘too late’ previously.

There are already around 24 million people under Tier 4 lockdown in England, in London, the east and south east.

But a Whitehall source has hinted to the Telegraph that many more people will be joining them.

They are reported to have said: “I would expect more than half of England to move into Tier 4, but it wouldn’t surprise me if two thirds end up in the top tier.

“There is also real concern about the South African variant which seems to be spreading fast.

“Unfortunately, more action is needed to combat rising cases across the board.”

