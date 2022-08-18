Thunderball players complained on Wednesday night over delayed results.

The lottery results get released at the same time every week. However, on Wednesday, Thunderball players became confused.

When the results didn’t appear on time, many rushed to Twitter to complain about the delay.

The National Lottery told followers that a”technical issue” meant that results for the Thunderball on Wednesday (August 17) had become delayed.

Thunderball results on Wednesday

“Due to a technical issue earlier tonight, the Thunderball draw was delayed,” said the official Twitter account.

“It has now been successfully conducted in front of an independent adjudicator, as always. We apologise for any inconvenience and thanks for bearing with us.”

Not good considering we pay you to run the draws properly!!!

“Tonight’s #Thunderball results are now live! For draw details and the full prize breakdown head to our website.”

The explanation came after a torrent of players had been complaining on Twitter about the lack of timely result, and wondering what had happened.

“What’s happened to the THUNDERBALL draw?” demanded one player.

“Something not right with Thunderball,” questioned a second.

Elsewhere, a third tweeted: “Was there too many winners tonight, is that why you couldn’t show a live draw?”

“Everyone is waiting for the Thunderball results. No wonder Camelot has lost the tender, shambles,” ranted a fourth player.

Another said: “There’s no Thunderball live. Not good considering we pay you to run the draws properly!!!”

What are the National Lottery Draws and when do they take place?

The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm

draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm

draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday at 8pm and Saturday at 7.45pm

