Thomas Cashman ‘makes appeal’ to have 42-year jail sentence reduced after Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder

Thomas Cashman has made an appeal to have his 42-year jail sentence reduced, it has been reported.

Cashman was sentenced to the lengthy statement last month after being found guilty of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Cashman was sentenced to 42-years (Credit: Merseyside Police)

Thomas Cashman to appeal after being handed huge sentence

Back in August last year, Cashman shot nine-year-old Olivia in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool. The court heard how Cashman lay in waiting for Joseph Nee.

When Cashman’s intended victim ran towards the Korbel’s open front door, Cashman followed him, firing. Olivia’s mum, Cheryl Korbel, was hit in the wrist by one of Cashman’s bullets as she tried to keep the door shut. Olivia, who was stood behind her, was then hit.

Last month, Cashman sparked outrage after failing to face Olivia’s family at his sentencing. He was handed a 42-year sentence.

Cashman wouldn’t face Olivia’s relatives when at the sentencing (Credit: Shutterstock)

Thomas Cashman set to appeal 42-year sentence?

Cheryl welcomed Cashman’s sentencing at Manchester Crown Court.

“We welcome the sentence given, but what I can say is that my family and I have already started our life sentence having to spend the rest of our lives without Olivia. Everyone adored her,” she said.

Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said that she had considered handing the killer a whole-life order – meaning he would never be released. However, it has now been reported that Cashman has appealed to have his sentence reduced.

“We received an application for leave to appeal the claimant’s sentence yesterday,” a Court of Appeal official said yesterday (Thursday, April 20).

Cashman to be kept ‘in isolation’ in prison

News of Cashman’s appeal comes not long after it was revealed that he is being kept in “isolation” in prison. It follows allegations that gangsters have put a bounty on his head.

According to The Sun, Cashman is being kept in isolation “for his own protection”. This has been allegedly after gangsters placed a £250,000 bounty on his head. This is because there are said to be fears he will shop other criminals.

“Cashman will be in isolation for a period of time for his own sake. It’ll be easier for all involved. There’s fears he will grass to get an easier life in prison as an informer. And also there’s people out for revenge. Cashman is a real target. The £250,000 bounty will entice people,” a source said.

