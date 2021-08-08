Dr Zoe Williams is one proud mum indeed and after one look at her latest post, we can see why – her baby son is absolutely gorgeous!

The This Morning doctor, 41, has shared multiple adorable snaps of her son Lisbon Lion.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Zoe tagged the snap with an all too relatable caption.

She wrote: “BABY SPAM ALERT!”

How adorable is Dr Zoe’s baby Lisbon Lion? (Credit: ITV)

Dr Zoe William is ‘obsessed’ with her baby – and so are we!

She continued: “How is he 9 weeks already? Anyone else start looking through pics of their baby once they’re in bed? #obsessed.”

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips commented: “How can a baby possibly be SO beautiful!!! You can retire from this lil darling’s modelling career already!”

This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes gushed: “Oh Zoe he’s too much.”

And Kate Lawler commented: “Omg it feels like you had him yesterday he’s so cute.”

Meanwhile, one fan commented: “Awww he’s so so beautiful. Time flies so quickly.”

Another user gushed: “Oh my he is adorable!”

And yet another wrote: “He is a beautiful baby boy.”

So who Dr Zoe’s partner?

Dr Zoe Williams is in a relationship with Stuart McKay.

A senior recruitment consultant, he’s Lisbon dad.

Stuart and Zoe met in 2019 and she has said he’s the absolute love of her life.

Keen to conceive, Zoe even says she’d considered using a sperm donor as she approached her forties.

She told Hello! that she was “considering having a baby on my own” just before meeting Stuart.

But she said life has a funny way of turning out quite differently.

Dr Zoe revealed: “If I could go back two years and speak to myself and say that by January 2021 you will have met the love of your life, be pregnant and you’ll have spent most of the year in lockdown I would have said you are having a laugh.”

Why did she call her son Lisbon?

Dr Zoe called her son Lisbon after the Portuguese capital.

And for a very important reason – as this is where she first met Stuart.

As for Lion, she says they think their tot looks just like a little lion.

The GP said on This Morning: “When he was born we were like ‘he’s a little lion’.”

With Stuart adding: “When he was born we had to decide whether he could pull it off.”

