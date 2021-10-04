This Morning viewers were left in total shock by twins who have spent over £100,000 trying to look more alike.

Daisy and Dolly, 25, have spent a fortune changing their bodies and faces in a bid to try and look identical.

Although already twins, the pair were born nonidentical.

The duo told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that their obsession with looking alike began after they were bullied at school.

Now, £140,000 pounds later, they are still on a mission to change their appearance.

The twins appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

In order to pay for their expensive obsession, the pair make £10,000 a month from the subscription site OnlyFans where they pose naked.

Dolly told Holly and Phillip on This Morning: “When we go to the surgeon we do try and ask for the same look and get the same result.”

They underwent their first procedure at 18, and haven’t looked back since.

“Straight away we liked the way our lips looked when they are fuller. We did think what else can we get next,” said Daisy.

The twins are even on a mission to have matching vaginas.

Dolly has already had her labiaplasty. However, Daisy hasn’t had hers done yet due to the coronavirus pandemic scuppering her plans.

They looked very different before their surgery (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about the twins?

As a result of their appearance, ITV viewers raced to social media to share their opinions.

Many were confused about the amount of money the girls had spent, while others felt sorry for their mum who also made an appearance.

“Twins spent £140k to look identical, but don’t look identical,” tweeted one confused viewer. “The doctors who are doing these procedures are a disgrace and clearly only thinking about the money and not the mental health of these girls.”

Twins that have spent £140,000 to look-alike but still look completely different in my opinion 🤷🏼‍♂️😂 bizarre #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/V3nMK6f32r — CH (@OfficialCWH) October 4, 2021

They spent money on surgery to look the same, they’re hardly twins then. #ThisMorning 🙄 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) October 4, 2021

If you want to get some work done to make yourself feel better, then crack on.

But sisters? twins? Who already look-a-like Spending £140,000 to look "more like each other" when they are already TWINS!!!!

What is going on? #thismorning — weirdo Magnet (@weirdo__magnet) October 4, 2021

A second said: “It would have made more sense for the twins to spend money on counselling or therapy to address their deep insecurity issues.

“Feel sorry for their Mum. #ThisMorning.”

Viewers said that they felt “sorry” for their mum (Credit: ITV)

“The twins spending £140k to look alike still don’t look alike #ThisMorning,” said a third.

A fourth tweeted: “Twins that have spent £140,000 to look-alike but still look completely different in my opinion bizarre #ThisMorning”.

However, others were kinder to the twins.

One person said: “No judgement but those girls (twins) were beautiful before surgery. Good luck to them.”

