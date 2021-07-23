This Morning viewers accuse travel expert Simon Calder of trying to ‘dodge’ quarantine rules

This Morning viewers have accused travel expert Simon Calder of trying to find “loopholes” to quarantining abroad.

Simon said he knew people he had managed to get a villa to quarantine in (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Simon on This Morning today?

Simon took calls from worried viewers on This Morning today who had booked a holiday but were unsure what happens if they test positive.

The respected travel journalist explained that a negative test is needed by the British government on travellers’ return to the UK.

Speaking about quarantine hotels, he said that he knew some people that had managed to negotiate with local authorities and hire a villa for their quarantine.

Host Ruth Langsford asked: “Is that allowed?”

“Well,” Simon replied, “you negotiate with the health authorities.

“They are in complete control of what is able to happen.

“But you’re able to say: ‘yeah, we’d like to stay in a villa with a pool, we won’t go out anywhere, we’ll order all our food in’.”

“It’s not something anyone wants to happen,” he concluded.

How did fans react to Simon’s advice on This Morning today?

Some viewers took exception to what they thought was Simon trying to bend the rules on This Morning today.

One said on Twitter: “Simon Calder King of telling us how to get out of quarantine #thismorning.”

Another wrote: “Simon still slipping in those loopholes” next to a gif of a cartoon character at a computer.

One more angry viewer commented: “This [bleep] should be banned from being on #ThisMorning giving holiday advice until this pandemic is over and done with – he’s just talking a load of old poop!”

Finally, one viewer had a solution to all the uncertainty: “There’s no point going abroad right now and if you do then you are selfish.

“You are spreading new variants around and [you’re] paying the earth for Covid tests and package holidays. There really is no point it’s too much faff #ThisMorning.”

Hosts Eamonn and Ruth fielded calls from holidaymakers (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time…

Simon has copped flak before during his appearances on This Morning today.

Last year (2020) he advised people to travel abroad, because some countries, he suggested, were actually safer than the UK.

But one viewer said: “#thismorning Will someone tell Simon Calder to stop encouraging people to travel abroad.

“It is still too dangerous but this twit spouts dangerous drivel too often. ‘Go to Italy it’s really safe’. Shut up.”