This Morning viewers declare they have a ‘headache’ after ‘cringe fest’ segment

This Morning viewers were left with a headache today (February 24) after a “cringe” performance on the show.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed the cast of the West End musical Oklahoma to perform the title hit in the studio.

However, viewers were not left impressed by the musical as they begged ITV to “make it stop”.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary welcomed the cast of the West End Oklahamo on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers have ‘headache’ on show today

During the show, Alison and Dermot welcomed the cast of Oklahoma to perform live in the studio ahead of it’s West End opening.

The also spoke to the leading actors, Arthur Darvill who plays Curly and Anoushka Lucas who plays Laurey, to discuss what the show was about.

Doctor Who star Arthur also revealed that he already knew Anoushka before the play as she sang at his wedding.

However, viewers were forced to ‘”mute” their televisions as they claimed the performance gave them”‘a headache”.

Please stop this is painful.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “It’s over, thought I had a headache #ThisMorning.”

A second said: “Well that gave me a headache… #ThisMorning.”

Someone else added: “Had to mute. Might keep it like that. #ThisMorning.”

One fan also commented: “This Oklahoma cast on #ThisMorning is burning my head. One annoying song that.”

This Morning viewers beg ‘please stop’ as they claim Oklahoma performance gave them ‘a headache’ (Credit: ITV)

Many outraged fans also begged This Morning to make the “painful” performance stop.

One viewer wrote: “MAKE IT STOP #ThisMorning.”

“Please stop this is painful. You have Hugh Jackman coming in soon get him to show them how it’s done #ThisMorning.” another said.

A third added: “#ThisMorning please stop making this dreadful noise.”

Someone else tweeted: “#ThisMorning my ears.”

One fan also tweeted: “This Oklahoma performance on @thismorning is a cringe fest. Also it seems the producers didn’t remember that @RealHughJackman had a big performance of that musical too…”

It wasn’t all bad news, though, as other viewers loved it.

“Can’t wait to go and see it,” declared one.

“Brilliant,” said another.

