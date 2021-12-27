Rochelle Humes ‘copied’ Holly Willoughby with career move after being ‘inspired’

TV star Rochelle Humes has revealed that This Morning pal Holly Willoughby inspired her to make some life changes.

Rochelle, who has often stepped into Holly’s presenting shoes on This Morning, credits the presenter for making her believe in herself.

The former Saturdays singer said in an interview with The Sun that Holly inspired her to become her own manager.

She said: “I just made a transition to leave my management company and manage myself because I feel like I am at a point in my life when no one knows me better than I know myself.

“Holly Willoughby really inspired me, as she had done the same thing the year before, and I asked ‘Is it hell? Are we doing too much?’

Why does Rochelle admire Holly?

“So she really inspired me a lot with that. I look at Jessica Alba and the Honest company she has done is incredible, I look at Rihanna and Fenty and I think it is wild the moves she has made.”

Last year Holly, 40, quit YMU Entertainment – the management company she shared with This Morning co-host, Phillip Schofield, to set up on her own.

Following in her footsteps, Rochelle, 32, has quit YMU and set up the RH Group, crediting Holly for giving her the inner strength to take the plunge.

Earlier this month, Rochelle had to be comforted on This Morning by Vernon Kay, as she started sobbing during an emotional segment.

They interviewed a man who was raising money for his sick wife, running 27 marathons in 27 days.

When Rochelle heard the couple’s story and revealed that This Morning would be donating £1,000 to Scott and Megan’s cause, she welled up.

Rochelle often hosts This Morning

At the end of the interview, Scott thanked all the This Morning crew for their help, and paid tribute to family and friends.

Scott said the thousans of pounds viewers had pledged had “blown his mind”.

And that’s when Rochelle got emotional.

She admitted: “Every time… it gets me.”

Vernon then reached over and held her hand as she took a moment.

