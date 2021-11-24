This Morning host Phillip Schofield hit the town last night with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

The morning TV presenter proved to be quite the party-hopper, attending not one but two bashes.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield was among the guests at Kelly’s CBE party (Credit: Splash News)

Where did This Morning host Phillip Schofield go last night?

First he rolled up to Kelly Hoppen’s dinner, held to celebrate her investiture.

Next, he headed to ITV’s annual Palooza.

And his date for the evening was none other than his estranged wife.

Phil and Steph arrived at Kelly’s dinner – held to celebrate her being awarded a CBE – at Langan’s Brasserie in London.

The pair looked pretty cosy, despite the obvious troubles between them.

Proving that there’s still a lot of love between them, they arrived at the party smiling and left the bash hand-in-hand.

Stephanie attended Kelly Hoppen’s party with her estranged husband (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

This Morning host Phil also shared a picture of himself with the lady of the moment, interior designer Kelly.

He was seen clutching a glass of red wine as he cuddled up to Kelly, who received her CBE earlier onion the day.

Phillip Schofield on a night out with Kelly Hoppen (Credit: Instagram)

Phil attends ITV bash solo

Phil then headed to ITV’s Palooza at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The This Morning host wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with Steph, indicating that he attended the bash on his own.

He did, however, reunite with his This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Holly and Phil on the ITV blue carpet (Credit: Instagram)

The pair cuddled up on the blue carpet, with Holly looking gorgeous in a long black dress for the event.

She re-shared a picture of the pair as they posed for pictures after arriving at the event.

