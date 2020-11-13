holly willoughby
This Morning star Holly Willoughby gushes over son Chester’s adorable letter

The presenter was surprised by the sweet six-year-old

By Rebecca Calderwood

This Morning host Holly Willoughby was left gushing over her son Chester’s adorable personalised letter.

The presenter, 39, who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin, took to social media to show off Chester’s sweet message today (November 13).

The six-year-old had drawn his famous mum a picture of a smiling lolly and wrote: “Lvoe you lvoe from Chester”.

What did Holly Willoughby say about her son?

Chester had completed the picture with a series of hearts and kisses.

Captioning the snap, Holly shared: “It’s the small things we lvoe the most…”

Fans rushed to gush over the youngster, with one writing: “So cute. Those are the things that matter.”

A second said: “What a little treasure. Bless.”

holly Willoughby posing in a coat
Holly Willoughby was left gushing over her son Chester (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning: Holly Willoughby apologises to Christine Lampard after mistaking her for Andrea McLean

Another added: “So true and this is so adorable.”

While Holly’s celebrity pals Keith Lemon and Emily Atack showed their love by liking the post.

Holly, who keeps her children out of the spotlight, is also a proud mum to eldest son Harry, 11, and daughter Belle, nine.

Back in September, the star shared a rare insight into Chester’s sixth birthday as the family celebrated in their London home.

The presenter shares three children with husband Dan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Holly been up to?

Earlier this week, the much-loved presenter was left in hysterics over This Morning viewers’ photos of rude looking vegetables.

Along with co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly couldn’t stop laughing as viewers sent in their funny pictures of different vegetables.

The images included oddly-shaped carrots, parsnips and mushrooms.

Looking at one, Holly said: “Wow wee Susan! This one says, ‘that’s my carrot situation.'”

Holly Willoughby
Holly took to Instagram to share Chester’s message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning pensioner, 81, reveals details of wedding night after marrying young Egyptian lover

The photo popped up on screen showing an weirdly-shaped carrot.

She joked: “That one needs a wax!” as she and Phil descended into giggles.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the star suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction after wearing odd shoes.

Holly poked fun at the mistake on Instagram and wrote: “And yes…. I’m wearing odd shoes!!”

