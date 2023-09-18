Tributes pour in as This Morning doctor dies suddenly: ‘We are heartbroken’

The death of a This Morning star has been sadly announced today (Monday, September 18).

The heartbreaking news was announced on social media by the star’s family.

This Morning star passes away

In an Instagram post today, Dr. Uchenna Okoye’s family announced that the cosmetic dentist has died.

Uploading a picture of Dr. Uchenna smiling, they paid heartbreaking tribute.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023,” they captioned the post.

They then added: “We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days.”

A statement to HELLO! added: “The Uchenna sparkle touched the lives of everyone she met and drew her into stardom on ‘10 Years Younger’ makeover show, followed by ’10 Years Younger in 10 Days’ where her passion and compassion leaps off the screen.”

Dr Uchenna has died (Credit: ITV)

Tributes paid as This Morning star dies

Followers of Dr. Uchenna – who has appeared on This Morning and Channel 4‘s 10 Years Younger – took to the comment section to pay tribute.

“Our wonderful Uchenna – it’s so sad. Vibrancy, kindness, generosity, and love were in her soul and those of us who knew her adored her and her beautiful daughter. Condolences to Uchenna’s loving family,” one follower commented.

“Devastating news. My love and prayers to her family. We will all miss your infectious energy and warmth,” another said.

“Sending all our love to her loved ones. What a horrendous loss,” a third wrote.

Dr Uchenna was on 10 Years Younger (Credit: Channel 4)

More tributes

The tributes continued. “Oh, my goodness. What a terrible and sad piece of news to read. Condolences, healings and prayers to Uchenna’s family and friends,” another fan commented.

Dr. Uchenna previously sat down with HELLO! magazine back in April – in which she revealed what she likes to do to unwind.

“I always make time for a massage once a week, but I realised these aren’t simply a luxury. As a busy dentist, I spent a full 10 hours a day crouched over looking into people’s mouths, so a massage is a necessity,” she said.

“The one thing that’s a true indulgent treat is a candle. I have them everywhere in the house and they’ve become a daily ritual for me… My daughter loves it too and gets excited when she sees me lighting them as she knows it is her time with me also, it’s downtime.”

