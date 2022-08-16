Rochelle Humes ‘crying’ over daughter’s letter as she admits ‘mum guilt’ amid This Morning gig

This Morning stand-in host Rochelle Humes has revealed she gets ‘mum guilt’ just like most of us.

The refreshing confession comes as the former pop star has been a regular face on TV lately as she’s been fronting ITV’s This Morning.

The 33-year-old star revealed she’s been touched by a handwritten note from oldest daughter Alaia-Mai. The cute gesture from the nine-year-old comes as Rochelle has been presenting This Morning with Andi Peters this week.

Presenter Rochelle said she’s been feeling ‘mum guilt’ for working away so much (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle Humes on Instagram

Rochelle shared the toughing note from eldest daughter Alai-Mai with her 2.2million Instagram followers.

The handmade card and scrawled handwriting read: “Dear my super women, I love you sooo much. You work so hard to make sure we have everything we own.

“We all love you so much. I am so lucky I have a mum like you. Love from Alaia.”

The sweet card obviously pulled on Rochelle’s heartstrings who shared the gift and wrote: “I’ve been working a lot over the past few weeks since the kids have been off of school which I really try not to do, I had a bit of secret mum guilt… just got in from work to this… my heart is SO full… okay I’m off to go cry now…”

It seems it wasn’t just Rochelle moved to tears either. Fans were teary-eyed at the touching note, with one fan commenting: “She’s so thoughtful.”

Another added: “Makes everything so worth while. Heart melted.”

“That’s special, I’m crying too,” said a third.

Rochelle has been hosting This Morning with Andi this week (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes and Andi Peter on This Morning

ITV bosses have continued to shake up their presenting couples of This Morning, with Rochelle now joined by Andi this week. However, the new pairing hasn’t gone down well with some viewers.

One disgruntled viewer took to social media to share their annoyance at the Rochelle and Andi pairing. They wrote: “Why oh why have we got to be tortured by Rochelle again next week? Don’t you EVER listen to your viewers?

“And just to cap it off – Andi Peters too? I’ll switch back on when they’re off thanks.”

However, many praised the duo as one gushed: “Andi Peters and Rochelle are brilliant, can we have them more often please?”

