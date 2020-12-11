This Morning star Holly Willoughby stunned viewers with her expensive outfit before transforming into Cinderella for the show’s panto.

The 39-year-old was joined by co-host Phillip Schofield, as she dressed up as the Disney Princess on the ITV hit today (December 11).

And while some fans were amazed by Holly’s glittering blue gown, it was the presenter’s stylish first outfit that really stole the show for others.

This Morning panto: What was Holly Willoughby wearing?

Ahead of transforming into Cinderella, Holly wore a gorgeous £395 Sequin Bow Velvet Dress from Kate Spade.

The dress – which has nearly sold out – was teamed with a ruffled shirt from Sandro.

The stylish outfit didn’t end there, with Holly opting for a pair of stunning satin heels with a sparkling embellishment.

Similar to previous shoes worn by Carrie Bradshaw, the Manolo Blahnik satin pumps cost £795.

Showing off the complete outfit on Instagram, Holly gushed: “Morning… it’s PANTO DAY!!!!!

“My pre-transformation look… dress by @katespadeny shirt by @sandroparis … and shoes a little early Christmas present for myself by @manoloblahnik… see you on @thismorning at 10am.”

What did fans think of Holly’s outfit?

Fans rushed to compliment Holly’s look.

One commented: “Looking wonderful! Love the detail on the dress and shirt!”

Another said: “You always look stunning, love those shoes.”

A third added: “Wow the shoes are stunning.”

Holly’s expensive wardrobe

The mum-of-three has delighted This Morning viewers with a series of sparkly outfits in the lead-up to Christmas.

However, she divided fans after sporting a particularly expensive frock on the show earlier this week.

The dress featured multi-coloured sequins and she paired it with a simple pair of black heels.

Fans gushed over the dress, however, some spotted it costs almost £500.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t get enough of the festive and bold design.

One gushed: “Love the glitter, cheering us all up!!!”

